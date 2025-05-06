David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth heads to Ohio for an Aug. 21, 2025, engagement at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena. The open-air setting primes fans for a late-summer blowout with one of rock’s most colorful icons.

Roth’s Midwestern gigs historically draw massive crowds eager for power-house renditions of “Right Now” and “Ice Cream Man.” Cincinnati’s riverfront skyline will provide a dramatic backdrop to the pyro and spotlights.

Note: the previous Cincinnati show sold out in hours; don’t find yourself on the outside looking in.

