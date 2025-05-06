Ticketnews Ads
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Madeline Page

David Lee Roth heads to Ohio for an Aug. 21, 2025, engagement at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena. The open-air setting primes fans for a late-summer blowout with one of rock’s most colorful icons.

Tickets are available through the venue box office and ScoreBig—where no hidden fees mean the price you see is the price you pay.

Roth’s Midwestern gigs historically draw massive crowds eager for power-house renditions of “Right Now” and “Ice Cream Man.” Cincinnati’s riverfront skyline will provide a dramatic backdrop to the pyro and spotlights.

Note: the previous Cincinnati show sold out in hours; don’t find yourself on the outside looking in.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena on August 21, 2025

