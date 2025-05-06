David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Gary at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth unleashes his Midwest mayhem at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana in Gary on Aug. 19, 2025. It’s the lone Chicago-area stop on his summer itinerary.

Tickets have hit the market; ScoreBig’s fee-free checkout offers a straightforward way to claim seats ahead of a likely sell-out.

Close to the shores of Lake Michigan, Hard Rock Live boasts cutting-edge lighting and sound that will amplify Roth’s signature scream. Fans can look forward to explosive renditions of “Everybody Wants Some!!” plus surprise covers drawn from his eclectic influences.

With demand pulling from Chicago, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan, early purchase is strongly advised.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana on August 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Lee Roth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.