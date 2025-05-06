Ticketnews Ads
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Hampton at Casino Ballroom

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page27 seconds ago

David Lee Roth heads to New Hampshire’s storied Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Aug. 13, 2025. The seaside venue will transform into an ’80s rock carnival for one night only.

Tickets are available now, with ScoreBig offering a no-fee alternative to the ballroom’s box office.

Generations of rock royalty have graced the Casino Ballroom stage, and Roth’s appearance adds another chapter. Fans can anticipate a sweaty, up-close encounter with hits like “Hot for Teacher” echoing over the Atlantic surf.

Summer crowds flock to Hampton Beach, so early ticket grabs are recommended.

