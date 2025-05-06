David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Hampton at Casino Ballroom

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth heads to New Hampshire’s storied Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Aug. 13, 2025. The seaside venue will transform into an ’80s rock carnival for one night only.

Tickets are available now, with ScoreBig offering a no-fee alternative to the ballroom’s box office.

Generations of rock royalty have graced the Casino Ballroom stage, and Roth’s appearance adds another chapter. Fans can anticipate a sweaty, up-close encounter with hits like “Hot for Teacher” echoing over the Atlantic surf.

Summer crowds flock to Hampton Beach, so early ticket grabs are recommended.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on August 13, 2025

