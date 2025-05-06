David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Huntington at Paramount Theatre
David Lee Roth hits Long Island on Aug. 10, 2025, bringing his storied catalog to the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. It’s a rare club-style night with a stadium-size legend.
Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no surprise add-ons.
The Paramount’s historic stage sets an intimate backdrop for Roth’s acrobatics and tongue-in-cheek banter. Expect a career-spanning set list—from Van Halen’s “Unchained” to solo sing-alongs like “Just Like Paradise.”
With few New York-area dates on the tour, Huntington fans should act quickly to secure prime spots inside the 1,500-seat room.
