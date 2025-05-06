Ticketnews Ads
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Huntington at Paramount Theatre

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Huntington at Paramount Theatre

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page5 seconds ago

David Lee Roth hits Long Island on Aug. 10, 2025, bringing his storied catalog to the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. It’s a rare club-style night with a stadium-size legend.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no surprise add-ons.

The Paramount’s historic stage sets an intimate backdrop for Roth’s acrobatics and tongue-in-cheek banter. Expect a career-spanning set list—from Van Halen’s “Unchained” to solo sing-alongs like “Just Like Paradise.”

With few New York-area dates on the tour, Huntington fans should act quickly to secure prime spots inside the 1,500-seat room.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Paramount Theatre – Huntington on August 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Lee Roth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Benson Boone sets Austin ablaze: Moody Center tickets on sale

Benson Boone sets Austin ablaze: Moody Center tickets on sale

Madeline Page 11 seconds ago
Read More
Steve Miller Band to play LA’s YouTube Theater — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band to play LA’s YouTube Theater — tickets on sale

Madeline Page 18 seconds ago
Read More
Ana Gabriel in Laredo: Sames Auto Arena tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel in Laredo: Sames Auto Arena tickets on sale

Madeline Page 25 seconds ago
Read More