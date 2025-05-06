David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Huntington at Paramount Theatre

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth hits Long Island on Aug. 10, 2025, bringing his storied catalog to the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. It’s a rare club-style night with a stadium-size legend.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no surprise add-ons.

The Paramount’s historic stage sets an intimate backdrop for Roth’s acrobatics and tongue-in-cheek banter. Expect a career-spanning set list—from Van Halen’s “Unchained” to solo sing-alongs like “Just Like Paradise.”

With few New York-area dates on the tour, Huntington fans should act quickly to secure prime spots inside the 1,500-seat room.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Paramount Theatre – Huntington on August 10, 2025

