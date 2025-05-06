David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Napa at Blue Note Summer Sessions

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth caps his summer run with a Sept. 14, 2025, appearance at the Blue Note Summer Sessions stage on the Meritage Resort grounds in Napa, California. Wine country will trade cabernet for classic rock for one unforgettable Sunday night.

Tickets are on sale now, and ScoreBig’s no-fee model complements the resort’s box-office offerings.

A boutique outdoor setting, the Summer Sessions lawn places fans just steps from the stage, allowing Roth’s charisma to shine without stadium barricades. Expect a sunset-to-stars backdrop as he tears through “Eruption”-era gems and solo crowd-pleasers.

Napa’s limited-capacity configuration means inventory is already moving quickly among locals and visiting oenophiles alike.

