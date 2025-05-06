Ticketnews Ads
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Paso Robles at California Mid-State Fair

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Paso Robles at California Mid-State Fair

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page3 hours ago

David Lee Roth storms into the California Mid-State Fair Grounds in Paso Robles, California, on July 22, 2025. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer—famed for fronting Van Halen—promises a night packed with flamboyant showmanship and arena-rock classics.

Tickets for the July 22 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the fair box office, but savvy concertgoers will find seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees and full-price transparency.

“Diamond Dave” remains a bucket-list performer thanks to ageless hits such as “Jump,” “Panama” and “California Girls.” This summertime stop marks Roth’s first West Coast solo appearance since his abbreviated Las Vegas residency in 2024, sending fresh excitement through rock circles.

Nestled amid Paso Robles wine country, the open-air fairgrounds are tailor-made for Roth’s bombastic energy. Expect fret-melting guitar work, sky-high screams and crowd sing-alongs beneath the central-coast night sky.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at California Mid-State Fair Grounds on July 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Lee Roth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Madeline Page 7 seconds ago
Read More
Riley Green tickets on sale in Estero at Hertz Arena

Riley Green tickets on sale in Estero at Hertz Arena

Madeline Page 13 seconds ago
Read More
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater

Madeline Page 28 seconds ago
Read More