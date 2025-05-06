David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Paso Robles at California Mid-State Fair

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth storms into the California Mid-State Fair Grounds in Paso Robles, California, on July 22, 2025. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer—famed for fronting Van Halen—promises a night packed with flamboyant showmanship and arena-rock classics.

Tickets for the July 22 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the fair box office, but savvy concertgoers will find seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees and full-price transparency.

“Diamond Dave” remains a bucket-list performer thanks to ageless hits such as “Jump,” “Panama” and “California Girls.” This summertime stop marks Roth’s first West Coast solo appearance since his abbreviated Las Vegas residency in 2024, sending fresh excitement through rock circles.

Nestled amid Paso Robles wine country, the open-air fairgrounds are tailor-made for Roth’s bombastic energy. Expect fret-melting guitar work, sky-high screams and crowd sing-alongs beneath the central-coast night sky.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at California Mid-State Fair Grounds on July 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Lee Roth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.