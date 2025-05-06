David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Tampa at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth brings his high-octane rock revue to Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa, Florida, on Aug. 3, 2025. Fans can expect a turbo-charged evening of riffs, flash and timeless Van Halen staples.

Seats for the Aug. 3 show are officially on sale. While the casino’s box office remains an option, ScoreBig provides an easy path to tickets with zero hidden service fees—ideal for Floridians eager to lock in their spot.

Roth’s trademark splits and skyward kicks punctuate classics such as “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love,” all delivered with the swagger that earned him the nickname “Diamond Dave.” His Tampa appearance extends a summer trek that revisits markets he hasn’t headlined in years, making this a must-see Gulf Coast date.

The state-of-the-art Hard Rock Event Center offers pristine acoustics and intimate sightlines, ensuring every fan—whether in the pit or the balcony—gets the full Roth experience.

David Lee Roth tickets at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center on August 3, 2025

