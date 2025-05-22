Dead & Company Announce Three-Night Golden Gate Park Residency for Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary

Dead & Company will mark the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead with a three-night run of concerts at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this summer.

The concerts will take place just days before the Outside Lands Festival, on August 1, 2, and 3. Each night will feature a different special guest as an opener. Billy Strings will perform on August 1, followed by Sturgill Simpson, appearing under his recently adopted moniker, Johnny Blue Skies, on August 2.

Trey Anastasio Band, led by the Phish frontman and longtime Grateful Dead collaborator, will open the final night on August 3. Each act is scheduled for a 75-minute set before Dead & Company take the stage.

Alongside the music, Dead & Company will once again partner with HeadCount and REVERB to host Participation Row, a social action village that invites fans to engage with nonprofit organizations, voter registration efforts, and environmental initiatives throughout the weekend.

Ticket sales begin with an artist presale on May 28 at 10 a.m. PT. General on-sale follows on May 30 at 10 a.m. PT. For event information and ticketing details, fans can visit the official Golden Gate Park concert website.

In addition to hosting Dead & Company, Golden Gate Park is also getting ready to host Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon for a headlining performance at the Polo Field on Friday, August 15.