Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena welcomes Benson Boone — tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will headline Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, bringing his first-ever Motor City arena show to the state-of-the-art venue that anchors the District Detroit. Boone's introspective songwriting and powerful falsetto have propelled him from bedroom recordings to prime-time stages in record time. The 19,000-seat arena, home to the NBA's Pistons and NHL's Red Wings, has hosted marquee concerts by Harry Styles and Billie Eilish—now it's Boone's turn. Fans can look forward to a set spanning early EP tracks and fresh cuts from his forthcoming album, along with clever re-works of viral TikTok snippets that first captured the world's attention. Detroit marks the midpoint of Boone's six-show Great Lakes stretch, making it a convenient stop for fans from Grand Rapids, Toledo and Windsor. Doors open at 6 p.m. with support from indie-pop songwriter Em Beihold, whose single "Numb Little Bug" topped Canada's adult-contemporary charts in 2024.