Diana Ross tickets on sale for Saratoga’s Mountain Winery concert

Diana Ross (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Madeline Page

Diana Ross will lend her unmistakable voice to the intimate Mountain Winery amphitheater in Saratoga, California, on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. The living legend behind “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Upside Down” and “I’m Coming Out” continues her decades‑long reign as one of music’s most enduring entertainers.

Tickets are available now through the Mountain Winery box office, and through ScoreBig, where fans enjoy no hidden fees on seats to every stop of Ross’s “Beautiful Love” summer tour.

Opened in 1958 on the grounds of a historic hillside vineyard, Mountain Winery offers unbeatable acoustics and sweeping views of Silicon Valley. Ross first played the venue in 1983 and has returned frequently, her soaring vocals filling the 2,500‑seat bowl under the stars. Expect a catalog deep dive spanning The Supremes’ Motown era through her latest Top‑10 dance single, “Thank You.”

Shop for Diana Ross tickets at Mountain Winery on August 16, 2025

