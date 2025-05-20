Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Detroit

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto will twirl into Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, for eight performances September 18-21, 2025. The crowd-pleasing production unites the snowy magic of Arendelle with the vibrant colors of the Madrigals’ Casita, letting families sing along to “Let It Go,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and other chart-toppers while world-class skaters bring the stories to life on a shimmering sheet of ice.

Tickets to all Detroit shows are on sale now. While the Little Caesars Arena box office is one option, savvy fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events with no hidden service fees.

The 2025 tour marks the latest evolution for Disney On Ice, a brand that has thrilled generations of children for more than 40 years. New projection mapping immerses the audience in sweeping mountain landscapes, enchanted forests and Casita’s swirling tiles, while interactive moments invite kids to wave their glow wands as Elsa, Mirabel and Mickey glide by. Detroit has long embraced Disney On Ice spectacles, and the arena’s 360-degree sightlines ensure everyone—from rinkside to the gondola level—can catch every triple axel, spiral and confetti blast.

Located in the heart of The District Detroit, the arena is easily reached via I-75 and features extensive parking plus dining options along Woodward Avenue, making it a convenient family night (or matinee) out as the school year gears up.

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto – Ticket Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.