Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Nashville

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto twirls into Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for two morning performances, Sept. 27 and 28, 2025. The family spectacle re-creates Arendelle’s snow-kissed magic and Casita Madrigal’s vibrant tiles on a glimmering sheet of ice, pairing songs like “Let It Go” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with high-flying jumps and dazzling projection mapping.

Tickets are on sale now through the Bridgestone Arena box office and online via ScoreBig, where pricing is displayed up front with no hidden fees.

The production brings together the blockbuster worlds of Frozen and Encanto for the first time. Expect Anna, Elsa and Olaf to share the rink with Mirabel and her gifted family, all guided by Mickey and Minnie between scenes. Nashville has embraced Disney On Ice for decades, and the arena’s crisp sightlines ensure that even upper-level seats feel close to the choreography.

Arrive early for character photo ops on the plaza and consider layering light jackets—the arena keeps the floor cool for skaters. With the shows scheduled at 11 a.m., parents can wrap the outing in time for afternoon naps or downtown sightseeing.

Showtimes and tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.