Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Rio Rancho

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto transforms Rio Rancho Events Center into a winter-meets-magical-realism playground Oct. 3-5, 2025, with six performances ranging from morning matinees to a Friday-night opener. Audiences will journey from Elsa’s ice palace to the candlelit halls of the Madrigal home, all while world-class skaters execute axels, lifts and aerial-silk feats set to Disney’s most streamed soundtracks.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, which lists every seat without tacked-on service charges.

This newest Disney On Ice chapter weaves the empowering messages of sisterhood and self-discovery found in both films. Kids can belt out “Surface Pressure” beside Luisa or watch Kristoff and Sven dash across the rink in comedic fashion. First-timers should plan for brisk arena temperatures; light blankets and gloves keep little ones cozy. Concession stands will serve themed treats—including blue-raspberry “snow cones” and Colombian pastries—to round out the immersive experience.

Rio Rancho Events Center last hosted Disney On Ice in 2022, drawing sell-out crowds. The 7,000-seat venue offers free parking and quick interstate access from Albuquerque, making it a convenient weekend adventure for families across central New Mexico.

Showtimes and tickets

