Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Saginaw

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto will transform Dow Arena at the Dow Event Center into an icy wonderland this fall, skating into Saginaw, Michigan, for five performances September 11-13, 2025. The touring spectacular unites the beloved worlds of Elsa and Anna with the vibrant magic of the Madrigal family, blending jaw-dropping figure skating, lively choreography and state-of-the-art projections that plunge audiences straight into Arendelle and the mountains of Colombia.

Tickets for every Saginaw show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Dow Event Center box office or opt for ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden fees, making it easier for families to stretch their entertainment budgets.

The 2025 edition features crowd-pleasing hits such as “Let It Go,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and “Surface Pressure,” performed by elite skaters who bring Disney’s characters to life through athletic spins, synchronized ensemble numbers and soaring aerial moments. Michigan audiences have long embraced Disney On Ice, and Dow Arena’s intimate sightlines ensure even balcony seats capture every shimmering snowfall and dramatic lift.

Situated in the heart of downtown Saginaw, the venue offers convenient parking and pre-show dining options along Washington Avenue. Arrive early for character photo ops and themed merchandise—perfect keepsakes for young fans experiencing the magic on ice for the first time.

