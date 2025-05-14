Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets on sale in St. Louis

Disney On Ice: LetÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Dance! pirouettes into Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis for six high-energy performances September 19-21, 2025. Families can experience the magic of Mickey, Minnie and a host of Disney favorites as they glide, spin and leap to a playlist packed with chart-topping numbers in the heart of Midtown.

Tickets for every St. Louis show are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Chaifetz Arena box office, but seats are also available at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden ticket fees.

This season’s Let’s Dance! edition transforms the rink into a pulsing party, weaving iconic scenes from movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Lion King into a single non-stop dance-along. Expect dazzling pyrotechnics, laser-lit backdrops and interactive moments that invite the audience to clap, stomp and boogieÂ with Goofy between routines. The production marks Disney On Ice’s first return to Chaifetz Arena since 2023, giving Gateway City spectators another chance to see world-class skaters execute triple axels just steps from Saint Louis University’s campus.

Chaifetz Arena’s intimate sight lines keep the action close, and adjacent garage parking makes showtime stress-free for parents wrangling little princes and princesses. Make an evening or morning of it by exploring nearby Midtown eateries before heading inside to let the kids burn off energy while singing Under the Sea.Â

Shop Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.