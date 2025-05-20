Disney On Ice tickets on sale Aug. 29 at Orlando’s Kia Center

Disney On Ice brings its dazzling blend of figure-skating artistry and beloved Disney storytelling to Kia Center in Orlando on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Families can look forward to seeing characters from classics old and new glide across a wintery stage as cutting-edge projection and special effects transform the arena into a scene straight out of their favorite films.

Tickets for the Aug. 29 performance are on sale now. While the Kia Center box office is one option, fans can also purchase seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees—helping stretch entertainment budgets a little further.

Now in its fifth decade, Disney On Ice has become a rite of passage for generations of fans, pairing elite skaters with iconic soundtracks and show-stopping choreography. Each tour stops in dozens of cities worldwide, but the Orlando engagement is always a highlight thanks to Central Florida’s deep ties to the Disney brand. Expect crowd-pleasing numbers from “Frozen,” “Encanto,” and “The Little Mermaid,” plus plenty of surprise character cameos as hosts Mickey and Minnie lead the evening’s adventures.

Arriving just before Labor Day weekend, the show offers locals and tourists alike a perfect end-of-summer outing. The recently rebranded Kia Center (formerly Amway Center) boasts crystal-clear sightlines and state-of-the-art sound, ensuring every spin, jump, and sing-along moment feels larger than life.

