Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Estero at Hertz Arena

Disney On Ice skates into Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, for seven performances from September 4Ã¢â‚¬â€œ7, 2025, bringing beloved Disney stories to life on a sparkling rink. Families can sing along as classic and modern characters glide and spin in a spectacular production set to iconic songs.

Tickets for every show are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the Hertz Arena box office, but theyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll also find great deals at ScoreBig, which lists seats to major live events with no hidden ticket fees.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the tour features dazzling lighting, immersive scenery, and athletic choreography that wows audiences of all ages. From Mickey and MinnieÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s cheerful welcome to showÃ¢â‚¬â€˜stopping numbers featuring FrozenÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Elsa, MoanaÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s brave voyage, and Buzz LightyearÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s daring maneuvers, each segment blends elite skating with Disney magic.

Hertz ArenaÃ¢â‚¬â€just off IÃ¢â‚¬â€˜75 on FloridaÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Gulf CoastÃ¢â‚¬â€offers comfortable seating, ample parking, and familyÃ¢â‚¬â€˜friendly concessions. Its intimate bowl ensures clear sightlines whether you choose rinkÃ¢â‚¬â€˜side seats or upperÃ¢â‚¬â€˜level rows.

With evening shows on Thursday and Friday plus four weekend performancesÃ¢â‚¬â€including Saturday matineesÃ¢â‚¬â€Southwest Florida families can pick the time that best fits their schedule. Act fast, as Disney On Ice engagements frequently sell out long before show day.

