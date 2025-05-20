Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena

Disney On Ice glides into South Florida for a four-day, seven-show stay at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Sept. 11-14, 2025. Families can choose from evening and matinee performances as the touring spectacular transforms the ice into storybook scenes starring Mickey, Minnie and a cavalcade of favorites from “Frozen,” “Coco,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.

Tickets for every Sunrise show are on sale now. While the arena box office is one source, fans can also lock in seats at ScoreBig, the marketplace that lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees—a welcome perk for parents budgeting an end-of-summer outing.

Now entering its fifth decade, Disney On Ice pairs world-class skaters with beloved soundtracks and dazzling production design. The 2025 edition features new choreography, state-of-the-art projection mapping and interactive moments that invite young spectators to sing along and wave their light-up wands. Sunrise has long been a reliable stop on the tour, and Amerant Bank Arena’s modern sightlines ensure every triple axel and dramatic lift is visible from the lower bowl to the 300-level.

Located just west of Fort Lauderdale, the arena offers abundant parking and easy access from I-595, making it a convenient destination for fans across Broward and Palm Beach counties. Arrive early to explore themed merchandise kiosks and character photo ops set up on the main concourse.

