Disney On Ice’s Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Saginaw

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto skates into Dow Arena at Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan, for five performances Sept. 11-13, 2025. The family-friendly spectacular joins the worlds of Arendelle and the Madrigals’ Casita, letting fans see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and their friends bring blockbuster songs to life in dazzling choreography and costumes.

Tickets for all Saginaw shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Dow Event Center box office or online at ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden service fees.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the two-hour production blends state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics and show-stopping talent on blades. Crowds will belt out “Let It Go, and dance to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and cheer as beloved Disney characters perform daring jumps and group numbers across a frosty stage.

This tour marks Disney On Ice’s first return to Saginaw since 2023, giving Mid-Michigan families another chance to see the spectacle without a long drive. Arrive early: doors open one hour before showtime, and interactive preshow moments let young guests practice their best skating moves from the stands.

Whether you’re reliving Frozen’s magic or experiencing Encanto live for the first time, plan a weekend escape to Dow Arena for an evening of heartwarming adventure on ice.

