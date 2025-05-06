Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Asheville at Asheville Yards Amphitheater

Djo (Photo via artist tour poster)

Djo and his dynamic collaborators Post Animal will light up Asheville Yards Amphitheater in Asheville, North Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2025. Known for blending catchy pop hooks with rock-infused energy, Djo’s live shows deliver an immersive experience that highlights both his introspective songwriting and electric stage presence under the open-air skies of this scenic outdoor venue.

Since emerging on the indie scene, Djo has earned critical acclaim for his genre-defying approach, touring with sold-out sets that showcase standout tracks from his latest album alongside fan favorites. His concerts are celebrated for vibrant visuals, tight musicianship, and moments of spontaneous audience interaction that solidify his reputation as one of today’s most compelling live acts.

This Asheville date marks the start of the Southeast leg of his fall tour, following buzz from recent festival appearances and successful runs in major markets. Joining him on stage is the rising psych-rock outfit Post Animal, whose infectious rhythms and electric guitar work provide the perfect warm-up before Djo takes over the amphitheater with his signature sound.

Asheville concertgoers are in for a memorable night of music and community. Explore the city’s vibrant arts district, craft breweries, and scenic mountain vistas before the show, then join fellow fans under the stars for an unforgettable performance. Secure your tickets now and prepare to experience Djo & Post Animal live in North Carolina.

