Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Djo (Photo via artist tour poster)

Djo and special guests Post Animal head to Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 1, 2025, bringing a high-octane mix of pop and rock to one of the city’s most celebrated music venues. Fans can anticipate an electrifying evening that combines Djo’s introspective songwriting with vibrant performances under the historic theater’s iconic marquee.

Tickets for the Oct. 1 show are on sale now. Fans can pick up tickets at the Coca-Cola Roxy box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges, provides mobile ticket delivery, and backs every order with a 100% money-back guarantee. ScoreBig’s user-friendly platform ensures Atlanta fans can secure the best seats with ease and confidence.

Since breaking onto the scene, Djo has earned accolades for his genre-bending records and dynamic live performances. His tour stops have sold out across North America, with critics praising his ability to craft immersive concert experiences that blend catchy hooks, inventive production, and gripping storytelling through song.

The Atlanta date falls in the heart of his fall tour, following rave responses from festival stages and intimate club runs. Post Animal, known for their psych-tinged rock sensibility and commanding live presence, will kick off the evening, setting the stage for Djo’s headlining set.

Atlanta music aficionados can look forward to enjoying the city’s renowned nightlife and Southern hospitality before the show, then converge on Coca-Cola Roxy for an unforgettable night. Don’t delay—secure your tickets now to experience Djo & Post Animal live in Atlanta.

Shop for Djo & Post Animal tickets at Coca-Cola Roxy on October 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Djo & Post Animal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.