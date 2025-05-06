Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Greek Theatre – Los Angeles CA

Djo (Photo via artist tour poster)

Djo and Post Animal bring their dynamic pop/rock show to Greek Theatre – Los Angeles CA in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 20, 2025, capping the West Coast leg with a marquee performance. Anticipate a memorable night of genre-blending artistry under one of L.A.’s most storied outdoor stages.

Tickets for the Oct. 20 performance are on sale now.

With a reputation for electrifying live shows, Djo has built a devoted following by fusing introspective lyricism with high-impact production and stagecraft. His recent tour stops have drawn sold-out crowds, earning rave reviews for immersive visuals and standout musicality.

The Los Angeles date serves as the grand finale of his West Coast run, following celebrated shows in Berkeley and Phoenix. Post Animal will kick off the evening with their psychedelic-rock anthems, setting the perfect stage for Djo’s headlining set.

LA concertgoers can explore Griffith Park trails or Hollywood hotspots before the show, then gather at the Greek Theatre for an unforgettable night under the California stars. Act quickly—tickets are selling fast for this must-see event.

