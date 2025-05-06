Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Nashville at The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards

Djo (Photo via artist tour poster)

Djo and Post Animal bring their electrifying pop/rock repertoire to The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 2, 2025. Expect a high-octane performance blending Djo’s award-winning tracks with fresh, adventurous sounds that exemplify his genre-defying artistry.

Tickets for the Oct. 2 performance are on sale now. Purchase at The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges, offers mobile ticket delivery, and backs every order with a 100% money-back guarantee. ScoreBig makes it simple for Music City fans to secure great seats.

With a reputation for immersive live shows, Djo has captured audiences worldwide by pairing introspective lyrics with dynamic stagecraft and cutting-edge visuals. His critically acclaimed tours feature a seamless blend of chart-toppers and deep cuts, all delivered with raw energy.

The Nashville date comes midway through his fall tour, following sold-out stops at major festivals and intimate clubs. Kicking off the night is Post Animal, whose psychedelic rock textures and driving rhythms provide the perfect prelude to Djo’s headlining set.

Nashville concertgoers can explore the city’s legendary music scene before the show, from honky-tonk bars to vibrant street murals, then gather at The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards for a night to remember. Don’t wait—grab your tickets for Djo & Post Animal now.

