Drake White tickets on sale for Sioux Falls’ The District show

Drake White (Image courtesy artist's website)

Drake White brings his high‑energy “The Bridge” tour to The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. The Alabama‑born troubadour behind the hit “Livin’ the Dream” is known for blending country, soul and rock with improvisational jams that turn every show into a down‑home revival.

Tickets are on sale now at The District box office and online through ScoreBig, where fans never pay surprise fees on the final checkout page.

The District’s 1,500‑capacity floor offers an up‑close‑and‑personal vantage point as White and his Big Fire band roll through crowd favorites “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” and new material slated for an upcoming studio album. Sioux Falls marks one of only a handful of Midwest stops this summer, making it a must‑see for regional fans.

Shop for Drake White tickets at The District on August 22, 2025

