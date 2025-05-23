Dream Theater returns to Long Beach – tickets on sale now

Dream_Theater live in Argentina (Photo: dxburbuja, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Dream Theater will shake the Terrace Theater at Long Beach Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. The California date is part of the band’s limited “Awake + More” anniversary swing—marking three decades of progressive mastery since the platinum album’s release.

Fans can expect marathon renditions of “Scarred,” “6:00,” and 2022 Grammy-winning instrumental “The Alien,” with Portnoy back behind the kit for the first West Coast show since 2010. The 3,000-seat Terrace Theater offers impeccable acoustics, ensuring every polyrhythmic flourish lands with surgical precision.

Tickets are available at the convention center box office, but ScoreBig provides a no-fee alternative. Listings on ScoreBig display the exact price per seat—no last-second add-ons—and mobile entry makes venue access breeze by. Every order is covered by a 200% money-back guarantee, a rarity in live entertainment.

Long Beach diehards remember Dream Theater’s legendary 2014 set at the same venue; early demand suggests another sell-out, so lock in your balcony or orchestra seats soon.

