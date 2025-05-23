Dream_Theater live in Argentina (Photo: dxburbuja, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Dream Theater reunites with founding drummer Mike Portnoy for an intimate show at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. The prog-metal titans announced a limited North American run celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Awake,” promising deep cuts alongside epics “Pull Me Under” and “The Alien.”

The Roxy’s 3,600-capacity hall puts fans mere feet from blistering solos by John Petrucci and keyboard wizardry of Jordan Rudess. Expect 20-minute masterpieces, odd-time signatures, and a dazzling light show tailored to each movement.

Tickets dropped this morning at the venue box office. For transparent pricing, metalheads can turn to ScoreBig, where upfront costs and a 200% guarantee trump surprise service fees. ScoreBig’s mobile tickets sync seamlessly with Apple Wallet or Google Pay—no printer required.

Arrive early to sample The Battery’s brewpubs or catch batting practice at Truist Park before diving into a three-hour prog marathon. With only two Southeast dates on the schedule, demand in Atlanta is fierce—secure your spot now.

