Dwight Yoakam in Boston at MGM Music Hall – tickets on sale

Dwight Yoakam (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Dwight Yoakam is set to bring his signature Bakersfield-bred honky-tonk to Boston this fall, headlining MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. The multiple-Grammy winner, whose four-decade catalog includes classics like “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Fast as You,” remains a dynamic live draw, thanks to his unmatched mix of country twang, rock-abilly bite and sharp-edged storytelling.

Tickets for the Fenway date are officially on sale now.

Boston has long embraced Yoakam’s retro-cool swagger. His last appearance in the city packed the same venue, earning rave reviews for a set that balanced early-career gems with newer cuts from 2016’s “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…” and his acclaimed 2022 bluegrass project. Expect a tight, hit-laden set along with deep cuts that showcase the singer’s broad stylistic reach, from roadhouse stompers to tear-jerking ballads.

Whether you’re a country traditionalist or simply crave a night of world-class roots rock, this Fenway Park stop promises a high-octane soundtrack to late-summer New England. Act fast — Yoakam’s New England shows historically sell quickly, especially with weekend timing and Fenway’s pin-sharp acoustics.

Shop for Dwight Yoakam tickets at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park on Sept. 13, 2025

