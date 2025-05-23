Dwight Yoakam leads Austin triple-bill at Moody Center – tickets on sale

Dwight Yoakam (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Texas is primed for a country-rock revival when Dwight Yoakam headlines Moody Center ATX on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. The night doubles as an all-star roundup: Tex-Mex hitmakers Los Lonely Boys and blistering blues-slinger Marcus King round out a can’t-miss bill tailor-made for Austin’s live-music capital.

Yoakam’s last Lone Star swing sold out in record time, proving that Austinites still crave his hip-hugging twang and genre-bending flair. Expect a greatest-hits revue — “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” “Turn It On, Turn It Up” — plus deep cuts and crowd-pleasing covers that nod to his West Coast cow-punk roots. Add Los Lonely Boys’ harmonized Texican rock and Marcus King’s soulful fretwork, and the Moody Center promises three distinct headliners for the price of one.

With fall festival season in full stride, this one-night showcase offers Austin audiences a home-field taste of big-stage energy inside the city’s newest arena. Secure your seat now before Central Texas’ ever-hungry live-music faithful claim every last ticket.

