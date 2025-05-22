Dwight Yoakam tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Center ATX

Dwight Yoakam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Dwight Yoakam headlines an Americana-heavy triple bill—alongside Los Lonely Boys and Marcus King Band—at Moody Center ATX in Austin on October 18 2025. Music starts at 7 p.m., offering Lone Star fans a Saturday night steeped in Bakersfield twang, Texas blues and Southern soul.

Tickets are available through the Moody Center box office, but budget-minded concert-goers can also score seats via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden fees at checkout.

Yoakam’s 40-year career includes 21 Grammy nominations and country staples such as “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Fast as You.” His latest EP, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars… Vol. 2, re-imagines classics with bluegrass instrumentation—a sound tailor-made for Austin’s roots-music scene. Los Lonely Boys add Texican-rock flair, while Marcus King and his fiery guitar round out a lineup that spans generations of Americana.

Opened in 2022, Moody Center boasts state-of-the-art acoustics and 15 000 seats yet maintains the intimate sightlines of a much smaller hall. Its location on The University of Texas campus offers easy transit plus downtown nightlife for post-show revelers.

Austin appears only once on Yoakam’s fall routing, and pairing him with regional favorites makes this date a likely sell-out. Fans from San Antonio and Waco are already snapping up tickets, according to local radio promotions.

