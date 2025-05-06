Earth, Wind & Fire tickets on sale for Atlantic City weekend at Hard Rock

Earth Wind and Fire (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Earth, Wind & Fire is setting up a two‑night celebration at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday–Saturday, Dec. 5–6, 2025. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers behind “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove” continue to dazzle audiences with a horn‑driven spectacle that has made them one of the most successful touring R&B groups of all time.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now from the Hard Rock box office and through ScoreBig, where every seat comes with upfront pricing and no hidden fees.

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena seats 7,000 and sits steps from the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk, providing resort‑style amenities before and after the concert. EWF last played the venue in 2022 and sold out two consecutive nights; demand is expected to be just as strong for this holiday‑season return.

Shop Earth, Wind & Fire Tickets

