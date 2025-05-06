Ticketnews Ads
Earth Wind and Fire (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Earth, Wind & Fire tickets on sale for National Harbor weekend shows

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page33 seconds ago

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to The Theater at MGM National Harbor for two funk‑filled nights, Friday–Saturday, Dec. 12–13, 2025. The Washington, D.C.–area stop wraps the group’s winter trek with a pair of intimate shows perfect for dancing the December chill away.

Fans can grab seats now at the MGM National Harbor box office or through ScoreBig, where ticket prices are shown up front—no hidden extras added at checkout.

The 3,000‑seat theater boasts plush seating and unbeatable acoustics, making it a favorite for legacy acts. Earth, Wind & Fire’s 2024 engagement here sold out in hours, and demand is trending similarly for this encore.

