Earth, Wind & Fire tickets on sale for National Harbor weekend shows

Earth Wind and Fire (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to The Theater at MGM National Harbor for two funk‑filled nights, Friday–Saturday, Dec. 12–13, 2025. The Washington, D.C.–area stop wraps the group’s winter trek with a pair of intimate shows perfect for dancing the December chill away.

Fans can grab seats now at the MGM National Harbor box office or through ScoreBig, where ticket prices are shown up front—no hidden extras added at checkout.

The 3,000‑seat theater boasts plush seating and unbeatable acoustics, making it a favorite for legacy acts. Earth, Wind & Fire’s 2024 engagement here sold out in hours, and demand is trending similarly for this encore.

Shop Earth, Wind & Fire Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Earth, Wind & Fire tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.