Earth, Wind & Fire tickets on sale for Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena

(Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Earth, Wind & Fire will fill Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with timeless grooves on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Known for intricate horn lines, soaring falsettos and choreography that belies their five‑decade career, the band continues to welcome new generations to the “Boogie Wonderland.”

Tickets are available now at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office and via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no hidden service charges.

Mohegan Sun’s 10,000‑seat arena offers state‑of‑the‑art sound and sightlines. The group’s last visit in 2023 sold out weeks in advance, so fans are encouraged to act quickly if they hope to sing along to “Fantasy,” “Reasons” and the holiday favorite “December.”

