El Gran Combo & Grupo Niche light up Miami’s Kaseya Center – tickets on sale

Get ready for a marathon salsa party when El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico teams with Colombia’s Grupo Niche at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. Dubbed “La Universidad de la Salsa,” El Gran Combo has kept dance floors packed for more than six decades, while Grupo Niche’s rich brass lines and romantic lyrics guarantee a Caribbean heat wave in downtown Miami.

Seats are on sale now via the Kaseya Center box office, and ScoreBig gives fans another fee-free option — perfect for scoring primo lower-bowl spots without blowing the holiday budget. From VIP salsa-pit passes to budget-friendly uppers, ScoreBig lists real-time inventory so you can cha-cha into the best deal.

Miami’s Latin music devotees know these bands need no warm-up. Expect El Gran Combo anthems like “Brujería” and “Me Libere” alongside Grupo Niche staples “Cali Pachanguero” and “Gotas de Lluvia.” Backed by full horn sections, congas and soaring vocal harmonies, the two orchestras promise more than three hours of nonstop clave rhythm.

With Kaseya Center’s spacious dance areas and Miami’s vibrant nightlife, this December date doubles as an unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. Polish those spins and lock in tickets early — South Florida’s salsa community is already buzzing.

