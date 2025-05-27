Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets on sale in Brookville at Tilles Center

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Elvis Costello and The Imposters bring their genre-blending songbook to the Concert Hall at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, on Sept. 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Long Island stop lands amid a U.S. swing celebrating Costello’s five-decade catalog and recent album The Boy Named If.

Tickets have gone live via the Tilles Center box office, but fans can avoid extra charges by heading to ScoreBig, where final totals appear before you click “buy.”

Expect a career-spanning set: early New Wave staples “Alison” and “Pump It Up” share space with soulful cuts from Costello’s collaborations with Burt Bacharach and The Roots. The Imposters—keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas and bassist Davey Farragher—anchor the show with veteran precision.

The 2,200-seat Concert Hall offers pristine acoustics and intimate sightlines worthy of Costello’s lyrical nuance. Brookville’s lush LIU Post campus provides ample parking, while nearby Gold Coast villages present pre-show dining from casual pubs to upscale Italian.

