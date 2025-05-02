Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Inglewood tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Southern California will get a taste of modern country’s finest when Eric Church and Charles Wesley Godwin hit the stage at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood on November 15, 2025. Church’s powerhouse voice and genre-bending approach have earned him critical acclaim, while Godwin’s soulful folk and country influences make him the perfect foil for a night of authentic tunes. Fans can expect a memorable performance, featuring Church’s biggest hits and compelling new material that underscores his role as one of country’s most engaging live acts.

Tickets for this can’t-miss show are on sale now via the Intuit Dome box office. If you’re looking to avoid hidden fees, ScoreBig provides a straightforward option for securing your seats. This is an exciting opportunity to explore Inglewood’s newest entertainment venue, designed with acoustics and fan comfort in mind. For Eric Church devotees, the combination of his earnest lyrics, driving guitars, and Godwin’s captivating storytelling promises an evening of strong musical synergy.

Inglewood has become a hotbed for major concerts and sporting events, and Church’s stop here is sure to draw country lovers from across Southern California. From anthems like “Record Year” to deeper cuts for longtime fans, Church’s setlist usually spans his entire discography, ensuring a dynamic night. With Charles Wesley Godwin opening, concertgoers will also discover a rising star who’s quickly making waves in the industry.

Eric Church tickets at Intuit Dome on November 15, 2025

