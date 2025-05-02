Ticketnews Ads
Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Sacramento tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Sacramento tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page15 seconds ago

Sacramento is gearing up for a high-energy dose of country music when Eric Church pairs with Charles Wesley Godwin at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2025. Church’s celebrated mix of gritty vocals and melodic hooks has propelled him to the top of the country charts, earning him legions of devoted fans. Meanwhile, Godwin’s thoughtful songwriting and Appalachian charm have made him a rising name in the genre, offering a perfect complement to Church’s signature style.

Tickets are on sale now through the Golden 1 Center box office. If you’re looking for an easy, fee-free option, ScoreBig is also your go-to, offering a wide range of seating choices at transparent prices. As one of Northern California’s premier venues, Golden 1 Center provides an intimate concert experience, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of Church’s commanding stage presence or Godwin’s heartfelt performance.

Known for hits such as “Springsteen,” “Record Year,” and “Drink in My Hand,” Church consistently puts on shows that linger in the minds of concertgoers. When he teams up with an emerging talent like Charles Wesley Godwin, fans can expect a lineup of songs that speak to the heart—covering everything from rowdy anthems to introspective ballads. Whether you’re a longtime follower of “The Chief” or just stepping into the world of modern country, Sacramento is set to host an unforgettable night.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Mac DeMarco in Los Angeles tickets on sale

Mac DeMarco in Los Angeles tickets on sale

Madeline Page 5 seconds ago
Read More
X & Los Lobos in Indianapolis: Tickets on sale

X & Los Lobos in Indianapolis: Tickets on sale

Madeline Page 10 seconds ago
Read More
X & Los Lobos in Riverside: Tickets on sale

X & Los Lobos in Riverside: Tickets on sale

Madeline Page 21 seconds ago
Read More