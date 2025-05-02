Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Sacramento tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Sacramento is gearing up for a high-energy dose of country music when Eric Church pairs with Charles Wesley Godwin at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2025. Church’s celebrated mix of gritty vocals and melodic hooks has propelled him to the top of the country charts, earning him legions of devoted fans. Meanwhile, Godwin’s thoughtful songwriting and Appalachian charm have made him a rising name in the genre, offering a perfect complement to Church’s signature style.

Tickets are on sale now through the Golden 1 Center box office. If you’re looking for an easy, fee-free option, ScoreBig is also your go-to, offering a wide range of seating choices at transparent prices. As one of Northern California’s premier venues, Golden 1 Center provides an intimate concert experience, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of Church’s commanding stage presence or Godwin’s heartfelt performance.

Known for hits such as “Springsteen,” “Record Year,” and “Drink in My Hand,” Church consistently puts on shows that linger in the minds of concertgoers. When he teams up with an emerging talent like Charles Wesley Godwin, fans can expect a lineup of songs that speak to the heart—covering everything from rowdy anthems to introspective ballads. Whether you’re a longtime follower of “The Chief” or just stepping into the world of modern country, Sacramento is set to host an unforgettable night.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.