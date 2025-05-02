Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Spokane tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Pacific Northwest will get a taste of country’s top talent when Eric Church and Charles Wesley Godwin take the stage at Spokane Arena on October 25, 2025. Church has earned a reputation for high-energy concerts that thrill audiences with fan-favorite hits and honest storytelling. Godwin, whose evocative songwriting has been gaining momentum, is set to open the night with a performance that channels the spirit of America’s heartland.

Tickets for this eagerly awaited concert are now on sale at the Spokane Arena box office. Anyone looking for a hassle-free online purchase should also head to ScoreBig, where tickets for this event are available without hidden fees—making it even easier to grab the perfect seat for a memorable evening of music. Spokane Arena, well-regarded for hosting a range of sporting events and major concerts, is excited to welcome back Eric Church, who has impressed local audiences in the past with his signature gritty vocals and rock-tinged country style.

As fans gather for Church’s return, they can anticipate an electrifying show featuring powerful live renditions of chart-toppers like “Record Year” and “Give Me Back My Hometown.” Coupled with Godwin’s stirring presence, the stage is set for a night of musical chemistry and down-to-earth performances. Whether you’re a longtime country music devotee or new to the scene, this event is bound to leave a lasting impression.

