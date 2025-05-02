Ticketnews Ads
Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Spokane tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Spokane tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page30 seconds ago

The Pacific Northwest will get a taste of country’s top talent when Eric Church and Charles Wesley Godwin take the stage at Spokane Arena on October 25, 2025. Church has earned a reputation for high-energy concerts that thrill audiences with fan-favorite hits and honest storytelling. Godwin, whose evocative songwriting has been gaining momentum, is set to open the night with a performance that channels the spirit of America’s heartland.

Tickets for this eagerly awaited concert are now on sale at the Spokane Arena box office. Anyone looking for a hassle-free online purchase should also head to ScoreBig, where tickets for this event are available without hidden fees—making it even easier to grab the perfect seat for a memorable evening of music. Spokane Arena, well-regarded for hosting a range of sporting events and major concerts, is excited to welcome back Eric Church, who has impressed local audiences in the past with his signature gritty vocals and rock-tinged country style.

As fans gather for Church’s return, they can anticipate an electrifying show featuring powerful live renditions of chart-toppers like “Record Year” and “Give Me Back My Hometown.” Coupled with Godwin’s stirring presence, the stage is set for a night of musical chemistry and down-to-earth performances. Whether you’re a longtime country music devotee or new to the scene, this event is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Spokane Arena on October 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Joe Bonamassa in Midland, TX tickets on sale

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Portland tickets on sale

Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Portland tickets on sale

Madeline Page 9 seconds ago
Read More
.38 Special in Coachella tickets on sale

.38 Special in Coachella tickets on sale

Madeline Page 14 seconds ago
Read More