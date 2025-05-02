Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Vancouver tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Vancouver is set for a rocking dose of country when Eric Church arrives at Rogers Arena on November 6, 2025, accompanied by Charles Wesley Godwin. Known for pushing the boundaries of modern country, Church consistently delivers passionate live shows that blend storytelling, rock influences, and an unmistakable outlaw spirit. Meanwhile, Godwin’s heartfelt lyrics and grounded presence make him a fitting addition, ensuring fans get a complete night of country music in its rawest form.

Tickets are now available at the Rogers Arena box office for those looking to guarantee a seat. If you prefer an easy online transaction, ScoreBig has tickets on offer without hidden fees—a welcome relief for many fans. Vancouver audiences are primed for Church’s brand of authentic country, bolstered by beloved hits like “Mr. Misunderstood” and “Like a Wrecking Ball.” Expect a high-energy set that underscores why he’s one of the genre’s most respected performers, playing with heart and connecting with fans of all ages.

Rogers Arena has hosted an array of top-tier concerts and sporting events over the years, and Church’s past appearances in Canada have always sparked excitement. With Charles Wesley Godwin supporting, this show aims to highlight the storytelling roots and dynamic performance style that make country music such a vibrant form of expression. Don’t miss your chance to see Eric Church’s triumphant return to Vancouver.

