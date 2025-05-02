Eric Church & Elle King Columbus tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Ohio country fans are counting down the days until Eric Church joins forces with Elle King at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on September 13, 2025. Church’s no-holds-barred style has led to an impressive string of hits, while King’s blend of rock, country, and blues makes her a standout talent. Together, they promise a night that will resonate with fans from all musical backgrounds—expect soulful duets, rock-infused country anthems, and everything in between.

Tickets are on sale now at the Nationwide Arena box office. If you’d like to bypass hidden service fees, ScoreBig offers a hassle-free way to snag your spot. Nationwide Arena, home to major sporting events and headlining tours, will come alive when Church’s high-energy performance meets King’s powerhouse presence. Whether you first discovered Church via his award-winning albums or are a fan of King’s chart-topping hits like “Ex’s & Oh’s,” this dynamic pairing ensures something fresh for every listener.

Columbus has warmly welcomed Eric Church in past tours, and the addition of Elle King elevates this show into must-see territory. Church’s authentic stories of love, loss, and small-town roots have earned him a loyal following, while King’s unapologetic approach continues to gain her new fans. Expect plenty of singalongs, jam sessions, and moments that remind you why live music can be so thrilling.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Nationwide Arena on September 13, 2025

