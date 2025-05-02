Eric Church & Marcus King Band Cleveland tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Cleveland is in for a night of raw country-rock energy when Eric Church teams up with the Marcus King Band at Rocket Arena on October 11, 2025. Known for his candid lyrics and arena-shaking performances, Church has become a leading figure in modern country, blurring genre lines while staying true to his roots. Meanwhile, the Marcus King Band brings a fresh infusion of blues and soul, anchored by King’s impressive vocal range and virtuosic guitar skills.

Tickets for this show are now on sale through the Rocket Arena box office, and fans can also purchase directly from ScoreBig to sidestep hidden fees. Cleveland has embraced Church over the years, turning out in droves for past tours that highlight his hits like “Record Year” and “Smoke a Little Smoke.” In combination with Marcus King’s rousing riffs and memorable melodies, this promises to be a can’t-miss date on the fall concert calendar.

Rocket Arena has seen its fair share of iconic performances, and Church’s return is sure to keep that tradition alive. With an arsenal of crowd-pleasers, plus Marcus King’s soulful opening set, the night should be packed with moments that spark singalongs and standing ovations. If you’ve been itching to catch Eric Church live or want to experience the Marcus King Band’s unique twist on Southern blues-rock, this Cleveland concert is the perfect opportunity.

