Eric Church & Marcus King Band Des Moines tickets on sale

Des Moines will get its fill of country-rock when Eric Church and the Marcus King Band bring their talents to Wells Fargo Arena on September 27, 2025. From Church’s chart-topping singles to the Marcus King Band’s soulful jams, this event promises a little bit of everything for music fans in Iowa’s capital. Church, hailed for his rebellious streak and lyrical authenticity, has built a reputation for unforgettable live shows that blend raw emotion with singalong favorites.

Tickets are now available at the Wells Fargo Arena box office, but you can also grab them at ScoreBig—where you’ll find no hidden fees. Locals who have seen Church before know the kind of crowd he draws, with fans reveling in hits like “Homeboy” and “Love Your Love the Most.” The Marcus King Band’s robust blend of Southern rock and blues ensures a powerful opening set, setting the stage for a night of musical fireworks.

Wells Fargo Arena often hosts top-tier concerts and sporting events, and having Church and Marcus King on the same bill amplifies the excitement. Expect intense guitar riffs, soulful vocals, and a collaborative spirit that can only be found when two dedicated performers share a stage. Whether you’re a longtime Eric Church follower, a Marcus King aficionado, or brand-new to both, Des Moines is in for a treat this September.

