Eric Church & Marcus King Band Detroit tickets on sale

Detroit is primed for a night of powerful riffs and heartfelt lyrics when Eric Church and the Marcus King Band grace the stage at Little Caesars Arena on October 2, 2025. Church’s music blends classic country storytelling with a rock ‘n’ roll edge, while Marcus King delivers a dose of bluesy soul with standout guitar prowess. Together, they offer a concert experience that will resonate with Motor City’s rich musical heritage and diverse audience.

Tickets for this must-see show are on sale now at the Little Caesars Arena box office. If you prefer a straightforward online option, ScoreBig makes it easy to compare deals without worrying about hidden charges. Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena is renowned for hosting big-time entertainment, from major sporting events to legendary concerts, and this pairing of Church and King is sure to add another memorable night to the venue’s history.

For longtime Church fans, the prospect of hearing hits like “Drink in My Hand” and “Kill a Word” performed live is reason enough to attend. Add in the Marcus King Band’s fiery sets—including King’s soaring vocals and guitar solos—and the evening transforms into a dynamic showcase of American roots music. Expect gritty authenticity, electrifying jam sessions, and a collaborative vibe that only amplifies the excitement. Don’t miss your chance to see these two celebrated acts share the spotlight in Detroit.

