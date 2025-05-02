Eric Church & Marcus King Band Grand Rapids tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Grand Rapids will be buzzing with anticipation as Eric Church joins forces with the Marcus King Band at Van Andel Arena on October 10, 2025. Church’s authentic blend of outlaw country and rock swagger has made him one of the most beloved artists in the genre, known for putting on shows where every song feels like a main event. Meanwhile, Marcus King adds a layer of bluesy grit, captivating audiences with soulful vocals and remarkable guitar skills.

Tickets are on sale now via the Van Andel Arena box office, with ScoreBig also providing a convenient online option—free of hidden fees. Van Andel Arena has built a strong reputation for hosting a broad spectrum of performances, and this pairing is bound to rank among the season’s standouts. Expect Church to roll out everything from foot-stomping crowd favorites like “How ‘Bout You” to deeper cuts that highlight his songwriting prowess. The Marcus King Band, no stranger to enthralling jam sessions, will prime the atmosphere before Church takes center stage.

Grand Rapids is brimming with country music enthusiasts who have seen Church’s shows evolve over the years into immersive experiences. Together with Marcus King, he’s set to deliver a performance that marries storytelling, stellar musicianship, and powerful vocals. Reserve your seats early—this is one concert experience that will have West Michigan singing along from start to finish.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Van Andel Arena on October 10, 2025

