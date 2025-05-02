Eric Church & Marcus King Band Lexington tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Lexington is set to experience a fusion of country, blues, and rock when Eric Church and the Marcus King Band arrive at Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center on October 3, 2025. Church’s expansive career includes multiple No. 1 hits and countless accolades, all underpinned by his unwavering devotion to fans and live performance. Marcus King, meanwhile, has become known for his riveting stage presence and soulful approach to guitar, delivering songs that mix rock grit with a country heart.

Tickets are on sale now via the Rupp Arena box office, but you can also turn to ScoreBig for a streamlined, fee-free way to secure your seats. Rupp Arena has long been a cornerstone of big-name entertainment in Kentucky, and this concert adds to its legacy. Expect Church to roll out crowd-pleasers like “Like Jesus Does” and “Talladega,” and the Marcus King Band to show off its musical depth through jam-heavy sets.

When these two Southern-bred acts come together, the result is a celebration of roots music that finds common ground in heartfelt lyrics and masterful instrumentation. Lexington’s vibrant music community should be prepared for a memorable night that blends everything from foot-stomping country tunes to soulful guitar solos. Whether you’re a die-hard Eric Church fan or new to Marcus King’s artistry, this show promises an authentic, energizing experience in the heart of Kentucky.

