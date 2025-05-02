Eric Church & Marcus King Band Milwaukee tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum will come alive on September 26, 2025, when Eric Church and the Marcus King Band bring their fusion of country, blues, and rock to Wisconsin’s largest city. Church’s relentless energy and heartfelt lyrics have turned him into a staple of modern country, while Marcus King’s soulful voice and electrifying guitar work have quickly earned him a dedicated following. Together, they’re set to deliver a performance that showcases the best of American roots music.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fiserv Forum box office, but you can also find seats at ScoreBig with no added fees at checkout. Milwaukee has a reputation for embracing a wide range of music genres, and Eric Church’s loyal fans in the region are already buzzing about his return. Expect to hear anthems like “Mr. Misunderstood,” as well as tracks highlighting the Marcus King Band’s deep blues and Southern rock heritage.

Fiserv Forum, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and intimate atmosphere, provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable concert experience. The synergy between Church’s crowd-pleasing hits and Marcus King’s raw instrumental mastery ensures a dynamic show from start to finish. If you’ve been waiting to see Church or want to experience Marcus King’s awe-inspiring stage presence, Milwaukee is the place to be this September.

