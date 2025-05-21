ERRA Vocalist Talks Full-Circle Tour Moment, Latest Album at Welcome to Rockville

ERRA | Photo by @jmulka via Danny Wimmer Presents

Metalcore outfit ERRA rounded-out their North American tour this past weekend with a return performance at Daytona’s Welcome to Rockville.

During their set, ERRA performed some tracks off their latest record, 2024’s CURE, but also took it back all the way to 2013, playing “Pulse” off Augment — one of the first times they played that track live.

Following their performance, we caught up with ERRA’s vocalist JT Cavey. He said that he loves playing festivals to catch up with other bands and see all the fans, but also to be able to see some bands perform live that he’s never been able to, including It Dies Today — a band he grew up listening to — as well as Boundaries, a new favorite.

Rockville marked the group’s final stop on their North American run with The Devil Wears Prada. Cavey added that his first-ever club tour was with TDWP, so this tour with them has really felt like a full-circle moment.

He said this trek also allowed the group to hit a “lot of off-the beaten path cities or cities that don’t always get a lot of love,” noting that it “was nice to plant a seed in places we haven’t been ever or in a very long time.”

After just a short break, they’re set to hit the road again with Architects this summer. Cavey said he’s really excited for this run, especially because he grew up listening to Architects.

“That’s been a band that’s on our ‘please take us out’ list for a while, so excited it’s finally happening,” Cavey said. “I feel like our fan bases are similar, so I feel like it’ll be a good fit.”

ERRA is currently touring in support of 2024’s CURE. Cavey said that so far, reception of the album has been great and these songs “are very fun to play live.” He noted this album provided a change of pace; “instead of punishing ourselves with fast riffs and breakdowns for 30 minutes to an hour, it’s a little more groove and melody that we havent had before.”

“I hope the fans are liking what they’re seeing here,” he said.

While details of any new music are currently under-wraps, Cavey said that they might start drawing inspiration from “more relatable things,” adding that “you could only write songs about space and ancient gods for so long.”

ERRA is set to kick-off their summer run with Architects in July, which will run through late August. Find the dates here.