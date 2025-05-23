Ticketnews Ads
Falling In Reverse rocks Milwaukee's lakefront amphitheater – tickets on sale

Falling in Reverse (Photo: Christianx14, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Madeline Page

Wisconsin metal fans will converge when Falling In Reverse hits American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Set against Milwaukee’s scenic Lake Michigan backdrop, the stage is primed for Ronnie Radke’s trademark theatrics and genre-bending hooks.

Both the amphitheater box office and ScoreBig have seats on sale. The latter’s “no hidden fees” guarantee is tailor-made for festival-style venues where add-ons often inflate final cost. From front-row pit to grandstand sightlines, ScoreBig’s inventory moves fast.

Milwaukee crowds witnessed the band’s explosive set at 2023’s Summerfest; expect an even bigger production this round, complete with towering LED walls and synchronized pyrotechnics. Early press teases new tracks likely to premiere live, giving Brew City bragging rights over later tour stops.

With crisp September temps, lakeside breezes and craft-beer concessions nearby, this show promises a perfect blend of heavy riffs and hometown hospitality. Lock in tickets now to guarantee your spot on the rail.

