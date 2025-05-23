Falling In Reverse storms Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion – tickets on sale

Falling in Reverse (Photo: Christianx14, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Metalcore renegades Falling In Reverse kick off their late-summer trek at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., unleashing front-man Ronnie Radke’s explosive mix of post-hardcore riffs, rap cadences and arena-ready choruses.

Tickets are available from the venue box office, but savvy fans can grab passes on ScoreBig to skip the hidden-fee punch. Whether you want GA pit chaos or shaded pavilion seating (an August essential in Texas), ScoreBig’s transparent pricing keeps your budget intact.

Dallas holds a special place in the band’s lore — past shows here birthed viral crowd-surf moments and live debuts of singles like “Popular Monster.” Expect set staples “Voices in My Head,” “Zombified” and a few surprise mash-ups that blend emo nostalgia with Radke’s hip-hop influences.

The Dos Equis Pavilion stop marks the opening salvo of a tour that later hits Milwaukee and New Jersey, so Texas fans will be the first to taste new production, lights and pyro. Bring sunscreen, hydration and a full throat — you’ll need all three when those breakdowns drop.

