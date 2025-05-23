Ticketnews Ads
Falling In Reverse to shake PNC Bank Arts Center – tickets on sale

Falling in Reverse (Photo: Christianx14, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Madeline Page

Falling In Reverse brings its high-octane “Watch the World Burn” tour to New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Garden State fans can expect a career-spanning set accented by Ronnie Radke’s viral hit “Zombified” and fan favorites stretching back to 2011’s “The Drug in Me Is You.”

Tickets are available at the venue window, but ScoreBig remains the smartest play for fee-free inventory — ideal if you’re assembling a full tailgate crew. Lawn passes, reserved seats and VIP upgrades all surface in real time on the platform.

Holmdel’s tree-lined bowl offers pristine sightlines and booming acoustics, making it a bucket-list stop for East Coast metalheads. September’s cooler temps provide sweet relief from summer mosh-pit sweat, while New Jersey Transit links make post-show exits painless.

With the band’s Dallas and Milwaukee shows expected to sell out, Northeast demand will be intense. Snag your passes early and get ready to scream every lyric beneath the stars.

