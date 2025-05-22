Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton tickets on sale in Louisville at KFC Yum! Center

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton | Screen shot from AEG Present's YouTube channel

Fantasia teams up with neo-soul crooner Anthony Hamilton for a can’t-miss R&B evening at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on September 13 2025. The Saturday show begins at 8 p.m. and brings two powerhouse vocalists under one roof for a night of gospel-soaked soul and chart-topping hits.

Tickets have hit the Yum! Center box office, but fans looking to dodge hidden fees can secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists the full price—no surprises—before you click “buy.”

Fantasia vaulted to stardom after winning Season 3 of American Idol and has since earned a Grammy, two Billboard awards and a sold-out Broadway run in The Color Purple. Her 2024 single “Good Wine” debuted at No. 1 on the Adult R&B chart, setting the stage for a new studio album later this year. Hamilton’s velvety baritone and heartfelt songwriting—evident on hits such as “Charlene” and “Comin’ From Where I’m From”—promise a dynamic counter-point.

KFC Yum! Center, perched on the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, offers 22 000 seats, luxury suites and a JBL-engineered sound system built for arena-sized soul vocals. The venue’s central location places fans within walking distance of Fourth Street Live! dining and bourbon bars, making the concert a perfect weekend getaway.

With just three Kentucky dates on the fall itinerary, Louisville is expected to draw crowds from Lexington, Cincinnati and Evansville.

Shop for Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton tickets at KFC Yum! Center on September 13 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.